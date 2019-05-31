41 great Father's Day gifts you can buy on Amazon

Stumped on what to get the dads, granddads and other important men in your life for Father's Day? We've got you covered.

Guys can be hard to shop for, but we've made it easy by rounding up the best gifts you can order right now on Amazon so you'll have them well ahead of June 12.

Whatever your budget, and whatever your dad's into, there's an option for you.

Check out our top Amazon picks for Pops below!

Weishi Long Handle Butterfly Open Safety Razor ($16.98; amazon.com)

A very sharp and very cool-looking razor for a closer (and more eco-friendly) shave

Jack Black The Fresh Man Set ($25; amazon.com)

A luxurious skin care trio for the dad who deserves a little #selfcare

Anker Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($39.99; amazon.com)

An "outdoor proof" Bluetooth speaker perfect for tunes while camping, grilling, or beaching

Worx PowerShare Cordless String Trimmer & Edger ($85.77, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

A trimmer for the dad whose lawn is his temple

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage ($49.99; amazon.com)

A sleek carry-on suitcase that'll make rolling through the airport a breeze

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

A sturdy commuter backpack with a nifty phone charging port built in

Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

A comfy collapsible chair with a built in cooler for four (four!) cans

Craft Wok Traditional Hand Hammered Steel Wok ($51.75; amazon.com)

A steel wok for the dad who wants to branch out from grilling (don't forget to tell him to season it!)

Hathaspace Marble Essential Oil Diffuser ($29.99, originally $50; amazon.com)

A diffuser to help his dad-cave feel a little more Zen

Texas Tees "The Man, The Myth, The Legend" Shirt ($11.99 to $21.99; amazon.com)

A shirt fit for the man, the myth, the legend himself

Calloway Golf Hex Personalized Golf Balls ($29.95; amazon.com)

A dozen golf balls with his (or your) name on them

Nixplay Iris Digital Wifi Photo Frame ($179.99; amazon.com)

A Wi-Fi-enabled digital photo frame to display his favorite pictures

Amazon Fire TV Stick ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

An Amazon Fire Stick that will (maybe) reduce the number of remote controls on the coffee table

Integrity Bottles 'Game of Thrones' Whiskey Glass ($22.96; amazon.com)

A glass to toast the end of his favorite show/character

Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock ($21.99 to $45.74; amazon.com)

A lightweight portable hammock for lounging on the trail (or just in the backyard)

Rapid Beard Grooming and Trimming Kit ($23.52; amazon.com)

A beard-grooming kit, because dads need pampering too

Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch ($96.87, originally $195; amazon.com)

A dapper monochromatic watch that'll go with anything

Levi's Trifold Wallet ($22; amazon.com)

A sleek genuine leather wallet that'll fit right in his pocket

Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder ($99.95; amazon.com)

A quality coffee bean grinder for a fresher cup of joe in the morning

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Folding Sunglasses ($153; amazon.com)

A classic pair of Ray-Bans that will never go out of style

Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery ($76.29, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

A 4-pack of Tile Pros for the dad who swears his keys were right here just a second ago

Hydro Flask 18-Ounce Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle ($29.95; amazon.com)

A water bottle guaranteed to keep drinks icy cold or piping hot

Readywares Waxed Canvas Utility Apron ($34.99; amazon.com)

A tough waxed canvas apron for everything from barbecuing to woodworking

Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag ($39.99; amazon.com)

A vintage-looking leather dopp kit to upgrade his travel gear

Cinemood Portable Movie Theater ($349.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

A portable movie theater for the dad who's a true cinephile (or just a gadget-phile)

Hallmark Signature Wood Father's Day Card ($5.56; amazon.com)

A cute card for the dad who, as it says inside, has "totally nailed" the whole parenting thing

Tozo Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds ($49.99; amazon.com)

Bluetooth earbuds for the dad who's sick of tangled cords

'Handcrafted Bitters: Simple Recipes for Artisanal Bitters and the Cocktails That Love Them' ($13.99; amazon.com)

A guide for the dad who makes his own craft cocktails

Crown Sporting Goods Six-Player Deluxe Croquet Set ($49.99, originally $59.98; amazon.com)

A colorful croquet set for the dad who wants to liven up family parties

Mr. Bar-B-Q 18-Piece Stainless Steel Barbecue Set with Storage Case ($23.35, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

A barbecue tool set for the dad who's a grill-master

Velener Mini Home Decoration Artificial Plants with Pots ($16.99; amazon.com)

Some real-looking fake plants for the dad with a black thumb

Ugg Men's Ascot Slipper ($96.94 to $129.95; amazon.com)

Extremely comfy slippers for the dad who's earned some down time

Knock Knock 'What I Love about Dad' Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($8.54; amazon.com)

A sweet fill-in-the-blank journal to tell Dad how much he means to you

RunningSnail Solar Crank Emergency Radio ($29.90; amazon.com)

An emergency radio for the dad who always likes to be prepared

Starling's Car Trunk Organizer ($39.97; amazon.com)

An organizer to keep the trunk blissfully clutter-free

BrüMate Hopsulator 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler ($24.99; amazon.com)

An insulated koozie to keep his beer chilly and refreshing

Blink Home Security Indoor Camera System ($79.99; amazon.com)

A tiny indoor camera to help him keep an eye on the house

Nike Mens Golf Legacy91 Tech Adjustable Hat ($19.99 to $60.22; amazon.com)

An adjustable golf hat to keep him from getting burned on the green

NY Threads Luxurious Men's Fleece Bathrobe Spa Robe ($19.99, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

A super soft robe perfect for lazy days

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.39, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

A breakfast sandwich press for the perfect bacon, egg and cheese every time

Amazon eGift Card (various amounts; amazon.com)

An Amazon gift card, for the dad who knows exactly what he wants

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.