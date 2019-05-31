Dragify lets you build a website with no coding knowledge

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Dragify HTML + WordPress Website Bundle: LifeTime Subscription ($39.99; store.cnn.com).

Having a personal website is just as important as a strong social media presence. And if you're an entrepreneur or trying to build your own brand, a sleek website can help get the job done. The only issue: Not everyone is proficient with HTML, CSS or Javascript to build their own website.

Fear not. There are many solutions to help you build a website, even though you don't have coding experience. And you can save big on one of them. The Dragify HTML + WordPress Website Bundle: LifeTime Subscription is available on the CNN Store for just $39.99. This gives you access to the core Dragify Website Builder and one specific for WordPress, a popular blogging and website backend.

With either of these, Dragify swaps the normally lengthy and complex process of typing code for easy drag and drops blocks. Not only is it pretty intuitive to build a site, but you can see the different widgets appear on the page in real time. So if you feel that different elements of the design are clashing, you can mix it up in real time.

And if you know coding basics, you can go the extra mile and spruce it up with customizations. All in all though, this Dragify HTML + WordPress Website Bundle: LifeTime Subscription ($39.99; store.cnn.com) is a great value if you're looking for a hassle-free way to build a website.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.