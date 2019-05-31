Photos: The rise and rise of K-pop boy band BTS BTS during their debut showcase on June 15, 2013, in Seoul, South Korea. Their style has undergone some changes. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Singer Park Ji-min -- better known as Jimin -- exposes his six-pack as BTS perform during their debut.

BTS attend KCON, an annual Korean pop music convention, on August 10, 2014, in Los Angeles. BTS were a breakout success at the convention.

BTS pose on the red carpet of the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong on December 2, 2015. BTS scooped the award for World Performer.

BTS make their US television debut at the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The group perform "DNA" at the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017.

Following their American Music Awards performance, BTS appear on a handful of US talk shows. Here, BTS perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BTS perform "Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

BTS become the first ever K-pop group to address the United Nations at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24, 2018. Leader Kim Nam-joon urges young people to believe in their own convictions.

BTS attend the Grammy Awards where they become the first K-pop group to present an award on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

BTS become the first K-pop group to perform on Saturday Night Live on April 13, 2019. They perform their new single "Boy With Luv."