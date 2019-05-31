Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A Stars Wars theme park opens at Disneyland, the National Spelling Bee crowns eight winners, and the future of abortion rights remain unclear. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
Abortion rights are being challenged across the states, but a national decision hasn't been made — yet. We know the Supreme Court has overturned more than 200 of its own decisions. Here's what that could mean for Roe v. Wade.
The Mount Everest death toll rose to 11 this year, and overcrowding is a big factor. Here's why so many climbers are risking frostbites, altitude sickness and even death to reach the peak.
Dozens of Americans are posting videos, pleading to reunite with their loved ones. They've been separated by the Trump administration's travel ban. Find their stories here.
The National Spelling Bee had an epic ending with eight co-champions on Thursday. Here's what the Bee reveals about Generation Z, according to a professor of anthropology and Asian American studies at Northwestern University.
Rare earths could be the next front in the US-China trade war. Here's what they are, and why they matter.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened Friday at Disneyland. This is your insider's guide on what to see, do and eat during your time on another planet.