(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- A judge ruled the license for the last abortion provider in Missouri will not expire

-- The United States is checking reports that North Korea executed a top official over his handling of nuclear talks with the Trump administration.

-- Jussie Smollett prosecutors closed the investigation weeks before dismissing the case, unsealed documents show

-- The Spelling Bee "octo-champs" described the 92nd Scripps competition as the night the dictionary lost.

-- Hundreds of roads in the Midwest are under wate r as historic flooding breaches levees and threatens thousands of homes.

-- Fox News is standing by host Laura Ingraham after she defended a white supremacist and other extremists on her show.