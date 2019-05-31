(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- A judge ruled the license for the last abortion provider in Missouri will not expire.
-- The United States is checking reports that North Korea executed a top official over his handling of nuclear talks with the Trump administration.
-- Stocks in the United States slumped after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico. Follow live market updates here.
-- Jussie Smollett prosecutors closed the investigation weeks before dismissing the case, unsealed documents show.
-- The Spelling Bee "octo-champs" described the 92nd Scripps competition as the night the dictionary lost.
-- Hundreds of roads in the Midwest are under water as historic flooding breaches levees and threatens thousands of homes.
-- Fox News is standing by host Laura Ingraham after she defended a white supremacist and other extremists on her show.
-- A photograph of Miss India finalists is stirring some debate over the country's obsession with fair skin.
-- Lil Nas X surprised a group of kids at their elementary school, and it's 1,000% adorable.