By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Updated 4:51 PM ET, Fri May 31, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- A judge ruled the license for the last abortion provider in Missouri will not expire.
-- The United States is checking reports that North Korea executed a top official over his handling of nuclear talks with the Trump administration.
-- Stocks in the United States slumped after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico. Follow live market updates here.
    -- Jussie Smollett prosecutors closed the investigation weeks before dismissing the case, unsealed documents show.
    -- The Spelling Bee "octo-champs" described the 92nd Scripps competition as the night the dictionary lost.
    -- Hundreds of roads in the Midwest are under water as historic flooding breaches levees and threatens thousands of homes.
    -- Fox News is standing by host Laura Ingraham after she defended a white supremacist and other extremists on her show.
      -- A photograph of Miss India finalists is stirring some debate over the country's obsession with fair skin.
      -- Lil Nas X surprised a group of kids at their elementary school, and it's 1,000% adorable.