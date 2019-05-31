Fire burns US Embassy entrance in Honduras amid privatization protests

Tegucigalpa, Honduras (CNN) The main entrance of the US Embassy in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa was left charred Friday after demonstrators set fire to tires and objects in front of the building. The fire was extinguished by mid-afternoon.

The fire comes amid days of protests by education and medical professionals, who are urging the government not to privatize their sectors. It was not immediately clear whether the embassy was the intended target of the demonstrators.

A senior State Department official told CNN the incident did not appear to be serious and that staffers were seeking more information from the scene.

The US Embassy instructed the family of US government employees to remain home during the protests.