The week in 34 photos

Updated 10:23 PM ET, Thu May 30, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller, whose office investigated Russian interference in the US presidential election, makes a statement in Washington on Wednesday, May 29. In his first public comments since being appointed special counsel, Mueller emphasized that Justice Department guidelines did not allow him to charge a sitting President, and as a result, his office did not determine whether President Donald Trump had committed obstruction of justice.
Special counsel Robert Mueller, whose office investigated Russian interference in the US presidential election, makes a statement in Washington on Wednesday, May 29. In his first public comments since being appointed special counsel, Mueller emphasized that Justice Department guidelines did not allow him to charge a sitting President, and as a result, his office did not determine whether President Donald Trump had committed obstruction of justice.
Residents sort through damaged apartments in Trotwood, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 28. At least three tornadoes are believed to have caused severe damage in the region.
Residents sort through damaged apartments in Trotwood, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 28. At least three tornadoes are believed to have caused severe damage in the region.
British Prime Minister Theresa May tears up as she announces her resignation in London on Friday, May 24. May said she deeply regretted not being able to deliver Brexit, the issue that brought her to power in 2016 and consumed her premiership. She will remain Prime Minister until her successor is chosen.
British Prime Minister Theresa May tears up as she announces her resignation in London on Friday, May 24. May said she deeply regretted not being able to deliver Brexit, the issue that brought her to power in 2016 and consumed her premiership. She will remain Prime Minister until her successor is chosen.
NASA this week released an image of the Curiosity rover taking a selfie on Mars. The selfie is composed of 57 individual images that were stitched together. The rover's robotic arm was digitally removed.
NASA this week released an image of the Curiosity rover taking a selfie on Mars. The selfie is composed of 57 individual images that were stitched together. The rover's robotic arm was digitally removed.
Saybie, who was the smallest surviving baby in the world when she was born in December, is held in this image released Tuesday, May 28. Saybie, who weighed just 8.6 ounces at birth, left a San Diego hospital earlier this month weighing 5.6 pounds.
Saybie, who was the smallest surviving baby in the world when she was born in December, is held in this image released Tuesday, May 28. Saybie, who weighed just 8.6 ounces at birth, left a San Diego hospital earlier this month weighing 5.6 pounds.
Kristin Huang, left, and Amber Wang kiss during their wedding in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday, May 24. They were making history as one of the first same-sex couples to marry in Asia.
Kristin Huang, left, and Amber Wang kiss during their wedding in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday, May 24. They were making history as one of the first same-sex couples to marry in Asia.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is comforted by a security guard after checking in on the status of a young girl who was struck by a foul ball he hit in Houston on Wednesday, May 29. Almora was distraught by the incident, throwing his hands behind his head immediately after seeing the impact. The girl was taken to a hospital, but her condition was not immediately available.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is comforted by a security guard after checking in on the status of a young girl who was struck by a foul ball he hit in Houston on Wednesday, May 29. Almora was distraught by the incident, throwing his hands behind his head immediately after seeing the impact. The girl was taken to a hospital, but her condition was not immediately available.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the White House as he prepares to travel to Colorado on Thursday, May 30. Trump launched a furious broadside against Robert Mueller a day after Mueller delivered a statement about his recent investigation into Russian interference.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the White House as he prepares to travel to Colorado on Thursday, May 30. Trump launched a furious broadside against Robert Mueller a day after Mueller delivered a statement about his recent investigation into Russian interference.
A robotic medical simulator is photographed Friday, May 24, at Eidos Medicine, which manufactures the simulators in Kazan, Russia.
A robotic medical simulator is photographed Friday, May 24, at Eidos Medicine, which manufactures the simulators in Kazan, Russia.
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas, left, is joined by some special guests during the launch of Disneyland's new Star Wars land on Wednesday, May 29. With Lucas, from left, are actor Billy Dee Williams, actor Mark Hamill, Disney CEO Robert Iger and actor Harrison Ford.
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas, left, is joined by some special guests during the launch of Disneyland's new Star Wars land on Wednesday, May 29. With Lucas, from left, are actor Billy Dee Williams, actor Mark Hamill, Disney CEO Robert Iger and actor Harrison Ford.
Rescuers work at the scene of an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, on Monday, May 27. The fighting in Syria's last rebel-held province has left a trail of damage visible from space.
Rescuers work at the scene of an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, on Monday, May 27. The fighting in Syria's last rebel-held province has left a trail of damage visible from space.
During a news conference on Thursday, May 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows a map of Israel with the Golan Heights. It was signed by US President Donald Trump, he said. Trump also wrote an arrow with the word "Nice." Back in March, Trump signed a proclamation formally recognizing the contested Golan Heights as part of the state of Israel.
During a news conference on Thursday, May 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows a map of Israel with the Golan Heights. It was signed by US President Donald Trump, he said. Trump also wrote an arrow with the word "Nice." Back in March, Trump signed a proclamation formally recognizing the contested Golan Heights as part of the state of Israel.
Cadets throw their caps in the air after graduating from the US Air Force Academy on Thursday, May 30.
Cadets throw their caps in the air after graduating from the US Air Force Academy on Thursday, May 30.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs a strict anti-abortion bill into law on Friday, May 24. The legislation prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. Several other states, including Georgia and Mississippi, have also passed restrictive bills in the hopes that the Supreme Court's conservative justices will reconsider Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs a strict anti-abortion bill into law on Friday, May 24. The legislation prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. Several other states, including Georgia and Mississippi, have also passed restrictive bills in the hopes that the Supreme Court's conservative justices will reconsider Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.
US first lady Melania Trump, right, and Japanese first lady Akie Abe visit a digital art museum while Trump and her husband were in Tokyo on Sunday, May 26.
US first lady Melania Trump, right, and Japanese first lady Akie Abe visit a digital art museum while Trump and her husband were in Tokyo on Sunday, May 26. See more photos of the Trumps in Japan
Nithika Rangan of Elk Grove, California, concentrates as she competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday, May 28.
Nithika Rangan of Elk Grove, California, concentrates as she competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday, May 28.
Rescuers work at the scene of a knife attack in Kawasaki, Japan, on Tuesday, May 28. Two people, a 11-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man, were killed in the stabbing spree, and 17 other children were hurt as they waited for a school bus. The suspected attacker, 51, died from a "self-inflicted wound," according to a report from Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
Rescuers work at the scene of a knife attack in Kawasaki, Japan, on Tuesday, May 28. Two people, a 11-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man, were killed in the stabbing spree, and 17 other children were hurt as they waited for a school bus. The suspected attacker, 51, died from a "self-inflicted wound," according to a report from Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
Lightning strikes near New York&#39;s One World Trade Center on Tuesday, May 28.
Lightning strikes near New York's One World Trade Center on Tuesday, May 28.
A member of the 3rd US Infantry Regiment places a flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a severe storm in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, May 23.
A member of the 3rd US Infantry Regiment places a flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a severe storm in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday, May 23.
Actor Ashton Kutcher testifies during the murder trial of Michael Gargiulo on Wednesday, May 29. Kutcher was pursuing a relationship with Ashley Ellerin when she was killed in 2001. Gargiulo, 43, is charged with Ellerin's murder as well as the murder of Maria Bruno. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well as a separate charge of attempted murder.
Actor Ashton Kutcher testifies during the murder trial of Michael Gargiulo on Wednesday, May 29. Kutcher was pursuing a relationship with Ashley Ellerin when she was killed in 2001. Gargiulo, 43, is charged with Ellerin's murder as well as the murder of Maria Bruno. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well as a separate charge of attempted murder.
Amish farmers walk around the side of a building as firefighters battle a barn fire in Strasburg Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 29.
Amish farmers walk around the side of a building as firefighters battle a barn fire in Strasburg Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 29.
Muslims visit the Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 26.
Muslims visit the Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 26.
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, right, and former champion Alain Prost, left, walk next to the coffin of Niki Lauda as it's carried out of a cathedral in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday, May 29. Lauda, who recovered from a near-fatal accident to become one of racing's greatest drivers, died Monday at the age of 70.
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, right, and former champion Alain Prost, left, walk next to the coffin of Niki Lauda as it's carried out of a cathedral in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday, May 29. Lauda, who recovered from a near-fatal accident to become one of racing's greatest drivers, died Monday at the age of 70.
Sherpa women dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures Wednesday, May 29, during the 12th International Everest Day in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Sherpa women dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures Wednesday, May 29, during the 12th International Everest Day in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Voters pick up ballots before voting in Lyon, France, on Sunday, May 26. Voters across 28 countries were selecting new representatives to sit in the European Parliament.
Voters pick up ballots before voting in Lyon, France, on Sunday, May 26. Voters across 28 countries were selecting new representatives to sit in the European Parliament.
Children play in bubbles during a street performance in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, May 27.
Children play in bubbles during a street performance in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, May 27.
A woman in Budapest, Hungary, throws a flower from the Margaret Bridge during a search operation on the Danube river on Thursday, May 30. A riverboat collision killed at least seven people and left 21 missing.
A woman in Budapest, Hungary, throws a flower from the Margaret Bridge during a search operation on the Danube river on Thursday, May 30. A riverboat collision killed at least seven people and left 21 missing.
Hunter College graduates listen to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was delivering their commencement address in New York on Wednesday, May 29.
Hunter College graduates listen to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was delivering their commencement address in New York on Wednesday, May 29.
Algerian students protest in the capital of Algiers on Tuesday, May 28. Longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in April, but demonstrators want deeper change.
Algerian students protest in the capital of Algiers on Tuesday, May 28. Longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in April, but demonstrators want deeper change.
A person rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday, May 28.
A person rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday, May 28.
This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, May 28, shows flooded homes along the Arkansas River in Sand Spring, Oklahoma. All 77 of Oklahoma's counties were under a state of emergency Tuesday because of historic flooding.
This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, May 28, shows flooded homes along the Arkansas River in Sand Spring, Oklahoma. All 77 of Oklahoma's counties were under a state of emergency Tuesday because of historic flooding.
A young migrant from Haiti cries next to his father as they wait at an immigration center in Tapachula, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 28.
A young migrant from Haiti cries next to his father as they wait at an immigration center in Tapachula, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 28.
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris on Monday, May 27.
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris on Monday, May 27.
Members of the US Army's Golden Knights parachute team perform during the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day weekend event on Long Island, New York, on Saturday, May 25.
Members of the US Army's Golden Knights parachute team perform during the Bethpage Air Show as part of a Memorial Day weekend event on Long Island, New York, on Saturday, May 25. See last week in 31 photos
