The week in 34 photos

A robotic medical simulator is photographed Friday, May 24, at Eidos Medicine, which manufactures the simulators in Kazan, Russia.
Cadets throw their caps in the air after graduating from the US Air Force Academy on Thursday, May 30.
Nithika Rangan of Elk Grove, California, concentrates as she competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday, May 28.
Lightning strikes near New York's One World Trade Center on Tuesday, May 28.
Amish farmers walk around the side of a building as firefighters battle a barn fire in Strasburg Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 29.
Muslims visit the Great Mosque of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 26.
Sherpa women dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures Wednesday, May 29, during the 12th International Everest Day in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Children play in bubbles during a street performance in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, May 27.
Hunter College graduates listen to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was delivering their commencement address in New York on Wednesday, May 29.
A person rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday, May 28.
A young migrant from Haiti cries next to his father as they wait at an immigration center in Tapachula, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 28.
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris on Monday, May 27.