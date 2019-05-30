It's now legal to carry brass knuckles in Texas. Because, 'self-defense'

(CNN) Beginning in September, you'll be able to carry brass knuckles to defend yourself if you get into a sticky situation in the Lone Star State.

The bill removes "knuckles" from a group of weapons banned in a previous law that made it illegal to possess, manufacture, transport or sell a list of things that range from improvised explosive devices to homemade guns.

According to Texas Penal Code, knuckles are defined as "any instrument that consists of finger rings or guards made of a hard substance and that is designed, made, or adapted for the purpose of inflicting serious bodily injury or death by striking a person with a fist enclosed in the knuckles."

Rep. Joe Moody, a Democratic legislator from El Paso who sponsored the bill, told the Texas Standard that the bill was meant to protect people who wanted to protect themselves.

