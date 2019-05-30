Breaking News

Rosa Parks and Helen Keller will soon have statues on the grounds of the Alabama Capitol

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 2:35 PM ET, Thu May 30, 2019

(CNN)Alabama icons Rosa Parks and Helen Keller are to be honored with statues on the grounds of the Capitol in their home state.

The monuments were mandated in a measure signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey. The new legislation creates a body to fund, commission and place statues of Parks and Keller on the capitol grounds.
Rosa Parks became one of the major symbols of the civil rights movement after she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger in 1955. For 381 days, African-Americans boycotted public transportation to protest Parks' arrest and, in turn, segregation laws. The boycott led to a Supreme Court ruling desegregating public transportation in Montgomery. In this photo, Parks rides the bus a day after the Supreme Court ruling in 1956.
Rosa Parks became one of the major symbols of the civil rights movement after she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger in 1955. For 381 days, African-Americans boycotted public transportation to protest Parks' arrest and, in turn, segregation laws. The boycott led to a Supreme Court ruling desegregating public transportation in Montgomery. In this photo, Parks rides the bus a day after the Supreme Court ruling in 1956.
Parks' booking photo. Her activism and arrest served as a rallying point in the civil rights movement.
Parks' booking photo. Her activism and arrest served as a rallying point in the civil rights movement.
Parks works as a seamstress in February 1956, shortly after the beginning of the Montgomery bus boycott. She was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, on February 4, 1913.
Parks works as a seamstress in February 1956, shortly after the beginning of the Montgomery bus boycott. She was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, on February 4, 1913.
Parks rides on a newly integrated bus in 1956. It wasn't until the 1964 Civil Rights Act that all public accommodations nationwide were desegregated.
Parks rides on a newly integrated bus in 1956. It wasn't until the 1964 Civil Rights Act that all public accommodations nationwide were desegregated.
Parks, far right, joins a march through Memphis, Tennessee, on April 8, 1968 -- four days after the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. King organized the Montgomery bus boycott. His widow, Coretta Scott King, is seen at center next to the Rev. Ralph Abernathy.
Parks, far right, joins a march through Memphis, Tennessee, on April 8, 1968 -- four days after the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. King organized the Montgomery bus boycott. His widow, Coretta Scott King, is seen at center next to the Rev. Ralph Abernathy.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson shows solidarity with Parks at the Democratic National Convention in 1988. Jackson had been a candidate in the Democratic primaries that year.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson shows solidarity with Parks at the Democratic National Convention in 1988. Jackson had been a candidate in the Democratic primaries that year.
Hillary Clinton greets Parks at the White House in 1990.
Hillary Clinton greets Parks at the White House in 1990.
Actor Morgan Freeman joins Parks at a film premiere party for "Amistad" in 1997.
Actor Morgan Freeman joins Parks at a film premiere party for "Amistad" in 1997.
Parks attends a 2001 ceremony at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The ceremony commemorated the 46th anniversary of her arrest.
Parks attends a 2001 ceremony at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The ceremony commemorated the 46th anniversary of her arrest.
Free copies of The Montgomery Advertiser get handed out before a memorial service for Parks on October 28, 2005. She had died four days earlier at the age of 92.
Free copies of The Montgomery Advertiser get handed out before a memorial service for Parks on October 28, 2005. She had died four days earlier at the age of 92.
Parks' casket lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol in October 2005. She was the first woman and the second African-American to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
Parks' casket lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol in October 2005. She was the first woman and the second African-American to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
It states that the Alabama Historical Commission will get input from the public and other interested parties on the plans and designs for the monuments. It also says that the commission can use state funds, in addition to private gifts, grants and donations, to build the statues.
"The Alabama Historical Commission shall develop and implement a plan for the commissioning of monuments in dedication to and in recognition of Rosa Parks and Helen Keller, which shall include statues of Mrs. Parks and Miss. Keller which shall be located at an appropriate place on the Capitol grounds," the text of the bill reads.
    Rosa Parks became one of the major symbols of the civil rights movement after she refused to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery bus in 1955. The move sparked a 381-day bus boycott and was a catalyst for the civil rights movement. She died in 2005 at age 92.
      Helen Keller lost her sight and hearing as a toddler, and learned to speak at the age of 10 with the help of her teacher and mentor Anne Sullivan. Keller went on to graduate from Radcliffe College, then the women's branch of Harvard University, eventually becoming a political activist, author and speaker. She died in 1968.
      Keller also has a statue in the US Capitol's National Statuary Hall.

      CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.