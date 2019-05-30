This Iowa town is entering its third month of flooding and there's no end in sight

(CNN) Judy and Ricardo Ortega say they are tired and feel like their freedom is gone.

The couple's neighborhood in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, has been submerged for the past 58 days, and more floodwater is on the way.

"You'll clean it up and then you'll get four inches of mud and soot again. And you're back to power washing and cleaning your house and vehicles again," Ricardo Ortega said.

Pleasant Valley, which sits along the Mississippi River, floods every time the river crests, Ortega said.

As flooding enters its third month in the town, residents there have made habits of parking their cars on a hill, donning waterproof clothing when they go out and using kayaks to get around.

