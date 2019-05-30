A New York school district is bringing in facial recognition software. Rights groups say it could spell trouble for students

(CNN) A New York school district plans to install facial recognition software in schools to boost security. But the state's Education Department and advocacy groups are still concerned about how that would affect the privacy of students, parents and teachers.

CNN affiliate WKBW reported that the Lockport City School District will begin implementing the Aegis facial recognition system in schools on June 3 as part of a testing phase. The district hopes to have the system ready by September 1, according to the station.

The district told WKBW that the software would only recognize and store data for sex offenders, suspended students, staff who was terminated or on leave, people prohibited from the school district's property and anyone believed to pose a credible threat. Video would be stored for 60 days before being erased from the server.

The school district's policy is just one measure in an effort to ramp up security that includes armed guards in several buildings and an increase in the number of social workers and behavior behavior intervention specialists, according to WKBW.

CNN has reached out to the Lockport City School District but has not yet received a response.

