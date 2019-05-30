Foul ball hits a child during a game between the Cubs and the Astros

(CNN) A foul ball struck a young fan during a game between the Cubs and the Astros in Houston on Wednesday night.

The child was taken to a hospital after the incident but his or her condition was not immediately available.

A young fan is taken to receive medical attention after being hit by a foul ball by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

The ball was off the bat of Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., who was visibly distraught after the incident and had to be consoled by his teammates. Later in the game, he went to the area of the stands where the child was hit and appeared to cry in the arms of a female security guard.

The Houston Astros confirmed the incident occurred at its Minute Maid Park, but declined to provide further information.

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. is consoled after hitting a foul ball into the stands.

"We are not able to disclose any further details at this time. The Astros send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family," the team said in a statement.