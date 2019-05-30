'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

(CNN) Harry Potter fans can soon go four books deeper into the world of wizarding.

Pottermore Publishing plans to release a series of short, non-fiction e-books exploring the "traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series."

The collection is framed around various Hogwarts lessons. Where did the idea for the individualized guardians of the Patronus charm come from? Perhaps a book on charms and defense against the dark will have the answers.

The series will also feature line drawings from artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The first titles -- "A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts" and "A Journey Through Potions and Herbology" -- will be published on June 27.

