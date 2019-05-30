A high school student says her principal's graduation speech plagiarized Ashton Kutcher

(CNN) Graduation speeches are supposed to leave students full of hope and awe for the future. But this speech left one student questioning if it was plagiarized from Ashton Kutcher.

Abby Smith, a graduating student at Parkersburg High School in West Virginia, edited together a video of the speech given by the school's principal, Ken DeMoss, last week, with the speech Kutcher gave at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards.

The similarities are uncanny.

DeMoss opens by telling the students he is going to touch on three points: seizing opportunity, being an intriguing person, and living life. Kutcher's points are all the same, except his second point deviates slightly: seizing opportunity, being sexy, and living life.

"So first, the opportunity," principal DeMoss said in the graduation ceremony video. "I believe that opportunity looks a lot like hard work. When I was a kid growing up, I didn't get paid to do chores. I had to do 'em."

