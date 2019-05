LBGTQ icons will be the first transgender people to get statues in the US

(CNN) Many believe that the riots at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969 in New York were a turning point for LGBTQ rights. But for transgender activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the days-long uprising was just a mile marker in a lifelong fight for justice.

Their lifelong commitment to ending oppression for marginalized communities will be commemorated with statues in Greenwich Village, home of Stonewall Inn, the site of the historic uprising. The statues of these pioneering trans women of color will be the first in the United States to honor transgender people, according to the New York Mayor's office.

The new statues are expected an estimated $750,000, and the mayor's office said it has not yet commissioned an artist to do the work. The artist will be paid out of the city's $10 million budget allocated for new public artworks.

The mayor officially announced the installment of the statue in a press conference on Facebook Thursday, just days ahead of the start of Pride month in June. New York is hosting the annual World Pride parade , which started to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall riots 50 years ago.

"Putting up statues doesn't change everything, but it starts to change hearts and minds," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the press conference. "We want to honor them because they lived their truth and they made history."

