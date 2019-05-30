LBGTQ icons will be the first transgender people to get statues in the US

(CNN) Many believe that the riots at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969 in New York were a turning point for LGBTQ rights. But for transgender activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the days-long uprising was just a mile marker in a lifelong fight for justice.

The new statues are expected an estimated $750,000, and the mayor's office said it has not yet commissioned an artist to do the work. The artist will be paid out of the city's $10 million budget allocated for new public artworks.

"Putting up statues doesn't change everything, but it starts to change hearts and minds," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the press conference. "We want to honor them because they lived their truth and they made history."

More than Stonewall

In this June 26, 1994, file photo, LGBT pioneer Sylvia Rivera leads an ACT-UP march past New York's Union Square Park. (AP Photo/Justin Sutcliffe, File)

Matthew Riemer, co-author of "We Are Everywhere: Protest, Power, and Pride in the History of Queer Liberation," echoed the same sentiment to CNN while explaining some of the history behind these historic women.

"We need to remember them correctly," he said. "Yes, they were there for Stonewall, but that's not it."

However, they fought for more than just the equality and acceptance of LBGTQ, but for all marginalized group. Before Stonewall, Rivera was seen on the streets with the Black Panthers, Riemer said.

"Sylvia was a radical militant who would show up and would embody anyone's oppression as 'my oppression.' She showed up for every fight," Riemer said.

Johnson's focus was a little more localized, he said. She was a fixture in Greenwich Village who was "always done up and known for having a hat made of flowers." She was a uniting force that people organized around.

Struggle behind the success

A 1970 photo of Marsha P. Johnson handing out flyers in support of Gay Students at NYU is seen here courtesy of the New York Public Library.

Rivera ended up living in a homeless community on Pier 52 after getting evicted. Johnson was taken in by a prominent member of the LBGTQ movement, Randy Whitaker, where she lived until her death

Rivera's time on the street led her to the home of transgender couple Rusty Moore and Chelsea Goodwin. Inspired by the STAR house, the couple started the Transy House, where Rivera stayed, according to Riemer. At the Transy House, Rivera blossomed into the activist she known as today and remained active until her death.

"Queer history is much bigger than Stonewall," Riemer said. "Sylvia and Marsha were a part of it until their last breath, and the statue should be a call to action instead of just a place to remember. They earned their place in history, and we have an obligation to learn that history."