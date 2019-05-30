Key witness against El Chapo is sentenced; may get out in 5 years

(CNN) One of the top witnesses to testify against Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years by a federal judge in Chicago, but may get out in five years because of time served.

Vicente Zambada Niebla -- who has admitted to passing along orders for murders and kidnappings -- is the son of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the alleged current leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Vicente Zambada served as a high-ranking leader in the cartel.

Zambada, known as "El Vicentillo," was arrested in Mexico in March 2009 and extradited to the US in 2010, where he's been behind bars for nearly a decade.

US District Judge Ruben Castillo gave Zambada credit for time served, and he's expected to serve about five more years behind bars, according to Assistant US Attorney Joseph D. Fitzpatrick.

