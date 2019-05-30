Alabama inmate to be executed for killing pastor with a sword in 1991

(CNN) An Alabama inmate convicted of stabbing a minister nearly three decades ago is set to die by lethal injection Thursday night.

Christopher Lee Price's execution will go forward after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a stay for the 46-year-old inmate, according to court records.

In a narrow decision in April , the US Supreme Court had ruled that Price's execution could go forward hours after it was called off.

Price had argued the lethal injection protocol would cause him severe pain and asked that the state use lethal gas as an alternative. Two lower courts agreed to put the execution on hold.

But after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall petitioned the Supreme Court, the majority agreed to lift the stay of execution. The court said that Price had waited too long to make his claim.

