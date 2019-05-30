Alabama inmate to be executed for killing pastor with a sword in 1991

(CNN)An Alabama inmate convicted of stabbing a minister nearly three decades ago is set to die by lethal injection Thursday night.
Christopher Lee Price's execution will go forward after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a stay for the 46-year-old inmate, according to court records.
In a narrow decision in April, the US Supreme Court had ruled that Price's execution could go forward hours after it was called off.
Price had argued the lethal injection protocol would cause him severe pain and asked that the state use lethal gas as an alternative. Two lower courts agreed to put the execution on hold.
But after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall petitioned the Supreme Court, the majority agreed to lift the stay of execution. The court said that Price had waited too long to make his claim.
Death row inmates in Alabama had the choice back in 2018 to elect to "be executed via nitrogen hypoxia" but that Price did not do so, the majority said in the unsigned order.
"He then waited until February 2019 to file this action and submitted additional evidence today, a few hours before his scheduled execution time," the majority held.
Justice Stephen Breyer joined by the three other liberal justices on the high court to write a dissent.
Price and an accomplice wielded a sword and a knife in 1991 and stabbed Bill Lynn, a minister, to death, according to the state attorney general's office.
"On December 22, 1991, Bill Lynn was wrapping Christmas gifts for his grandchildren when he was ambushed outside his home, slashed and stabbed with a sword dozens of times," Marshall said in a statement.
"His killer has dodged his death sentence for the better part of three decades by employing much the same strategy he has pursued tonight -- desperately clinging to legal maneuverings to avoid facing the consequences of his heinous crime," the statement said.