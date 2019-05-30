Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic advance
Naomi Osaka versus Victoria Azarenka promised to be the blockbuster second-round match at the French Open. It was just that, with Osaka (wearing cap) prevailing.
But just like in her first-round match, world No. 1 Osaka was down a set and a break before rallying.
She took a commanding lead in the third set and won 4-6 7-5 6-3 over the former No. 1 to make it 16 straight grand slam wins.
Serena Williams, who lost to Osaka in the US Open final, breezed past Osaka's fellow Japanese player Kurumi Nara.
Williams is seeking in Paris to tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors.
In the men's draw, Juan Martin del Potro took a medical timeout for a knee issue but outlasted Japan's Yoshi Nishioka in five sets and 3:46.
Novak Djokovic, seeking a fourth straight major, had no such difficulties against Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen.
But Dominic Thiem was taken to four sets against Alexander Bublik. He had to overcome a 5-2 deficit in the fourth set to avoid a fifth.
Will Gael Monfils (blue shirt) be the first Frenchman to win Roland Garros since Yannick Noah in 1983? He is still in contention after beating his ailing compatriot, Adrian Mannarino.