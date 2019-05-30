Breaking News

Naomi Osaka versus Victoria Azarenka promised to be the blockbuster second-round match at the French Open. It was just that, with Osaka (wearing cap) prevailing.
But just like in her first-round match, world No. 1 Osaka was down a set and a break before rallying.
She took a commanding lead in the third set and won 4-6 7-5 6-3 over the former No. 1 to make it 16 straight grand slam wins.
Serena Williams, who lost to Osaka in the US Open final, breezed past Osaka&#39;s fellow Japanese player Kurumi Nara.
Williams is seeking in Paris to tie Margaret Court&#39;s all-time record of 24 majors.
In the men&#39;s draw, Juan Martin del Potro took a medical timeout for a knee issue but outlasted Japan&#39;s Yoshi Nishioka in five sets and 3:46.
Novak Djokovic, seeking a fourth straight major, had no such difficulties against Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen.
But Dominic Thiem was taken to four sets against Alexander Bublik. He had to overcome a 5-2 deficit in the fourth set to avoid a fifth.
Will Gael Monfils (blue shirt) be the first Frenchman to win Roland Garros since Yannick Noah in 1983? He is still in contention after beating his ailing compatriot, Adrian Mannarino.
