Wife of NFL quarterback reveals couple's miscarriage in emotional post

(CNN) The wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles revealed that she's had a miscarriage after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy," she posted on Instagram.

"To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good."

Nick and Tori Foles.

The family is back home from the hospital and is recovering physically and emotionally from the loss, she added.

