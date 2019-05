Assange friend, jailed in Ecuador, proclaims innocence as pressure rises on WikiLeaks

(CNN) A close friend of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was arrested last month at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, told CNN in an exclusive jailhouse interview that he hasn't committed any crimes and is being detained as part of an international campaign to crack down on WikiLeaks.

Speaking from a crowded jail in the capital city of Quito, Swedish computer programmer Ola Bini blasted the Ecuadorian government for holding him without charges for seven weeks and dared them publicly present the evidence against him. Authorities say he's suspected of hacking government computers and senior Ecuadorian officials have touted his arrest on national television.

"They will find nothing because I haven't done anything," Bini said of the ongoing Ecuadorian investigation into his activities. "The only thing I've done is being a friend of Julian Assange."

An Ecuadorian judge on Wednesday denied Bini's request to be released on bail. He hasn't been charged with crimes, but authorities say they're investigating his potential ties to a sweeping hacking campaign.

Bini was detained at the international airport in Quito several hours after Assange was arrested and dragged out of the country's embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder was holed up since 2012. The timing of the arrests suggested a coordinated effort among governments across the Atlantic.

