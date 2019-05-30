Trump considers new rule to dramatically limit asylum eligibility

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is considering a new rule that could dramatically limit the ability of Central American migrants to claim asylum if they enter the United States by land through Mexico, according to a senior administration official and a source close to the White House.

The regulation is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to toughen the US asylum process and has the potential of affecting a large swath of migrants journeying to the US-Mexico border.

Over recent months, migrants predominantly from Central American countries have accounted for the majority of apprehensions at the southern border. They've had to travel through Mexico to reach the border and upon arriving in the US, some have turned themselves in to Border Patrol and claimed asylum.

The regulation would prohibit migrants who have resided in a third country from seeking asylum. It would, therefore, bar migrants transiting through Mexico from being able to claim asylum and as a result, drastically limit who's eligible for asylum. One official said the regulation would be an interim final rule, which could allow the new restrictions to go into effect immediately.