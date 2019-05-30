Trump plans to threaten Mexico with tariffs if it doesn't slow flow of migrants

(CNN) President Donald Trump plans to threaten to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country does not step up its enforcement actions, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

"We are going to do something very dramatic on the border because people are coming into our country," the President told reporters as he left the White House on Thursday morning.

The White House declined to comment.

Trump has threatened Mexico with tariffs in the past as he has grown frustrated with the flow of Central American migrants to the southern US border. He last made this threat in April amid another threat to close the border with Mexico. After walking back that threat, he suggested that tariffs would be a more effective means to pressure Mexico to do more.

