Sun-Maid pulls baseball team sponsorship after a video portrays Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an enemy of freedom

(CNN) Sun-Maid raisins has terminated its sponsorship with the Fresno Grizzlies after the minor league baseball team aired a Memorial Day video that depicted US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among the country's "enemies of freedom."

The company said in a statement that the decision to pull the sponsorship was not political but rather "the right thing to do."

"We have discussed our position with Grizzlies management and wish them well as they manage through this matter," the statement said.

The video, which aired at a Fresno Grizzlies game on Memorial Day, showed an image of the Democratic House member alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the late Cuban President Fidel Castro.

The images were shown over audio excerpts from President Ronald Reagan's 1981 inaugural address. Ocasio-Cortez appeared on screen as Reagan said that "enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries" will be "reminded that peace is the highest aspiration of the American people."

