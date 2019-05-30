New Hampshire repeals death penalty after lawmakers override Republican governor

Washington (CNN) New Hampshire repealed the death penalty on Thursday after the state legislature voted to override a veto from GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, making it the 21st state to abolish the punishment in the US.

Following Sununu's veto of a bill repealing the state's death penalty earlier this month, the state House voted to override it last week, and on Thursday, the state Senate voted to override as well. The language of the bill said it would go into effect after passage, meaning as of Thursday, New Hampshire eliminated the state's rarely invoked option for capital punishment.

An official at the state Senate office confirmed to CNN the Senate voted 16-8 to override the veto and end the state's death penalty.

"I have consistently stood with law enforcement, families of crime victims and advocates for justice in opposing a repeal of the death penalty because it is the right thing to do," Sununu said in a tweet. "I am incredibly disappointed that the Senate chose to override my veto."

The bill repealing the death penalty stated that a person convicted of a capital murder "shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life without the possibility for parole" and struck the provision allowing for the death penalty. The bill said the repeal would apply to people convicted "on or after" passage of the measure.