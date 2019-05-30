Meghan McCain blasts Trump over USS McCain controversy

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on Sen. John McCain have made it difficult for his daughter, Meghan McCain, to heal following the death of her father last August, she said Thursday.

McCain was responding to reports that the White House Military Office asked lower-level US Navy officials about keeping the USS John McCain, named for the late senator's father and grandfather, out of view during Trump's trip to Japan last weekend.

"It's impossible to go through the grief process when my father, who's been dead 10 months, is constantly in the news cycle because the President is so obsessed with the fact that he's never going to be a great man like he was," Meghan McCain, a co-host of ABC's "The View, said Thursday. "It's a bizarre way to do this. It's a bizarre way to grieve. It's a bizarre way to say goodbye to my dad."

She added, "The President's actions have consequences. And when you repeatedly are attacking my father and war heroes, it creates a culture in the military where people are clearly fearful to show my father's name in one way or another. And that, I think, is what has started this chain of events and actions."

One Navy official clarified to CNN Thursday morning that the discussion included obscuring the ship or moving it, which was not practical because the ship was under repairs at the time.

