Biden calls McCain a 'war hero' after Trump admin slight to USS John McCain

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden reaffirmed his respect for John McCain following the latest news of a slight from the Trump administration toward the late senator.

"John McCain was a war hero, should be treated as a war hero, anything less than that is beneath anyone who doesn't treat him that way," Biden said in Delaware on Thursday.

Biden, a Democrat, called the Arizona Republican his friend and stressed that he believed they held the same values.

"We loved each other, but we argued like the devil," Biden said. "But we still abided by the same values system, and that's why I love John McCain and that's why I think we need a lot more John McCains."

Biden made his comments after news emerged that White House and lower-level Navy officials had communicated about keeping a warship originally named for McCain's grandfather and father out of view during Trump's recent visit to Japan.

