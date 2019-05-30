Female recruits allege discrimination at FBI academy

(CNN) More than a dozen women who attended the FBI's training academy are suing the law enforcement agency for what they say was a hostile work environment and sexual harassment, according to a new lawsuit.

The suit, based on accounts from current and former FBI employees, alleges that women at the FBI's Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, faced disadvantages and harsher scrutiny as a result of a "good old boy network" at the facility.

Some women also said they were sexually harassed, including through propositions for sex and repeated "inappropriate" text messages.

"Female trainees are subjected to a hostile work environment, pervasive sexual harassment and sexual jokes made by numerous members of Training Division instructors, managers and field counselors, including harassment about pregnancy, false allegations of infidelity, use of birth control, physical appearance, manner of dress, parental status, and refusal to train certain skills because of a female trainee's breast size," the suit says.

"Through passive tolerance, the FBI has intentionally allowed the Good Old Boy Network to flourish unrestrained at the FBI Academy," the suit says.

