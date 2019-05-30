CP Gurnani is CEO and managing director of Tech Mahindra, a global provider of information technology and networking solutions. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

The world is witnessing the biggest man-machine collaboration in its history. As CEO of a company that is playing a key role in this technology revolution, I see a future where artificial intelligence is embedded in every walk of life.

AI will revolutionize our lives by bridging the gap between what humans are capable of and what is actually possible. It will penetrate across industries to take over basic tasks from humans, seamlessly interacting with our daily lives. At Tech Mahindra, for example, we have designed and implemented a facial recognition system to check-in employees, thereby eliminating the need of traditional identification cards and other login processes. And while such technologies may sound threatening due to things like privacy concerns, the advancements we'll experience over the next few years — in driving, shopping, entertainment, business efficiency and even diagnosing and treating patients — has the potential to create a less complicated, more connected, and smoother operating society.

However, there is also a widely held fear that the rise of robots will make humans in the workplace expendable. While AI has the potential to replace some process-oriented jobs in areas like bookkeeping or internal recruiting, where companies are now using AI to match candidate profiles with job openings, the fear that AI will become smarter than humans and replace them in the workplace is overblown.

As a society, we have dealt with this challenge many times before. Over the past century, we have experienced industrial revolutions that have disrupted the role of the traditional worker. We have seen the impact machines can have on employment by automating basic tasks, and while jobs were lost, new jobs were created, providing new opportunities for humans to do more valuable things.

Likewise, the digital revolution will make the business world more competitive, thanks to cost savings and the ability to automate basic tasks -- and it will create new types of jobs. But it's up to business leaders to make sure workers are prepared.

