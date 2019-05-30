Dow futures sink after Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico

New York (CNN Business) Tariff Man has struck again.

Mexico is one of America's biggest trading partners and many US companies — includingand— rely on the country as a central part of their supply chains.

Trump, who has called himself "Tariff Man," warned that the tariff will increase until "the illegal immigration problem is remedied."

The White House indicated the tariff would increase to 10% on July 1 if Mexico does not comply. If the country continues to not act, the White House said, the tariff will increase to 15% on August 1, 20% on September 1 and 25% on October 1.

"Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory," the White House said

Overnight moves in stock futures can be amplified by lower trading volumes.

The threat sent the Mexican peso plunging about 2% against the US dollar.

The latest tariff threat comes at a delicate time in global financial markets.

US stocks have slumped and bond yields have plunged due in part to worries about the escalating trade war between the United States and China. Investors fear the tit-for-tat tariffs — and threats of non-tariff retaliation — will slow economic growth, dent consumer confidence and derail business investment.

Imposing tariffs on Mexico may only exacerbate those trade concerns.

The US Chamber of Commerce has estimated that about 6 million US jobs depend on trade with Mexico.