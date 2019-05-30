(CNN) A Russian company is offering bonuses to its female staff for putting on makeup and wearing a dress or skirt to work.

The move is part of a "femininity marathon" campaign from Tatprof, an aluminum producer, the company's press officer reportedly told local radio station Govorit Moskva.

"Our team consists of 70% of men," Anastasiya Kirillova said on air, according to Russian state-run news agency Sputnik. "This is a great way to rally a team!"

"Many women automatically put on trousers , so we hope that [the campaign] will increase our ladies' awareness, allowing them to feel their femininity and charm when they make the choice of wearing a skirt or dress," Kirillova continued. "It is summer now, so the marathon came in handy."

Female staff will be paid 100 rubles ($1.50) extra if they opt to put on makeup and a dress or a skirt to the office, Sputnik reported. In order to claim the bonus, the employees reportedly must send a photograph of themselves to the company.

