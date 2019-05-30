Iron Maiden files $2m lawsuit over 'Ion Maiden' video game

(CNN) Heavy metal rock band Iron Maiden has filed a $2 million lawsuit against a gaming company for trademark infringement over a video game named "Ion Maiden."

Legal documents seen by CNN accuse gaming company 3D Realm of "attempting to take advantage of Iron Maiden's worldwide recognition" to sell its products, including a video game, posters and mouse mats.

The British rock group argues that the title "Ion Maiden" is "nearly identical to the IRON MAIDEN trademark in appearance, sound and overall commercial impression," and would "confuse consumers" into believing the game and band were endorsed by the musicians.

The documents, filed in a California district court on May 28, also allege the use of a "virtually identical imitation" of the band's trademark, and claim that fans had contacted Iron Maiden complaining they were "misled" into believing that the game and the band were affiliated.