Ilana Glazer latest to pull filming project from Georgia over abortion law

(CNN)Ilana Glazer will no longer work in Georgia.
The "Broad City" star appeared in a new episode of Netflix's "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj," where they discussed the recent wave of anti-abortion legislation.
"I'm paralyzed in fear and depression over it," Glazer said.
She decided not to film an upcoming project in Georgia, she said, after the state government approved a measure that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on May 7. The measure, set to go into effect January 1.
"It sucks because the people of Atlanta are stoked and hustling, and the city is just groovin' on making so much stuff," Glazer said. "I was like, 'I don't want to shoot there. Film and TV is such an advertisement for the city and for the state that it's in, and I just don't want to be there and support it."
Of the anti-abortion legislation in Georgia and other states, Glazer told Minhaj, "Women get abortions anyway, even if they're banned, and this is just making it dangerous for women."
"I think the move is to focus on the primaries in June, so that we can eventually vote for the people who will not take away women's healthcare," she added.