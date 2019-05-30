Ilana Glazer latest to pull filming project from Georgia over abortion law

(CNN) Ilana Glazer will no longer work in Georgia.

The "Broad City" star appeared in a new episode of Netflix's "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj," where they discussed the recent wave of anti-abortion legislation.

"I'm paralyzed in fear and depression over it," Glazer said.

She decided not to film an upcoming project in Georgia, she said, after the state government approved a measure that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on May 7. The measure, set to go into effect January 1.

