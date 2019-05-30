(CNN) The Lord really does work in mysterious ways in "Good Omens," which -- given the recent abundance of apocalyptic series -- is surprisingly good, and even when it lags, considerable fun. Neil Gaiman adapts his own 1990 novel, yielding a show that thematically falls somewhere between the prolific writer's impenetrable "American Gods" and TBS' end-of-the-world comedy "Miracle Workers."

Most of the show's charm hinges on the unlikely camaraderie between an Angel and a Demon, played, with considerable gusto, by Michael Sheen and David Tennant.