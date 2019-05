(CNN) Welcome to the new parents club, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Lauren Burnham.

The reality stars on Wednesday welcomed a daughter, according to Luyendyk, who chronicled their birthing journey on Instagram.

"We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl," he wrote in an Instagram story. "Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."

The couple's daughter, whose named was not revealed, weighed in at 6 lbs 13 oz.