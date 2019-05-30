Eight groovy nostalgic gifts to give on Father's Day

Father's Day is approaching fast, and we've been rounding up our top choices for gifts that scream nostalgia.

These gifts might let you look fondly back on memories with your dad or grandpa, or with another dad who's important in your life. Or they may just appeal to someone on your gift list because they pack a lot of old-school pizazz.

Here are some of our favorites.

A sleek record player: Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable ($107.99; amazon.com)

An old, familiar and much-loved song can get the nostalgia flowing like nothing else. And this Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable is a sleek and slim unit for playing your favorite vinyl. In this bundle exclusive to Amazon, you'll score the AT-LP60BK player and an adapter set for just $107.99. It's a popular option with over 2,800 5-star reviews. That included cable will enable you to connect out to a set of speakers via RCA or 3.5mm audio jack.

Still terrific: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Canceling Headphones ($349; amazon.com)

The song may be old, but you don't have to listen to it with old technology. Bose has just announced the successor to the QuietComfort 35 II's, but these still represent the gold standard for noise-canceling headphones. These also have either the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa built in, along with three levels of noise cancellation. You can get this in black, silver or rose gold.

Truly rock out: Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth Speaker ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Sometimes you just want to rock out, and this Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth speaker looks like those iconic amps and integrates some lovely brand heritage. It packs around 20 hours of playback time, which is seriously impressive for a Bluetooth speaker. Thanks to a handy leather strap on the top, you can easily take this with you. Knobs on the speaker adjust overall volume, bass levels and treble levels. And since it has an IPX4 water-resistant rating, you can blast some tunes in the rain.

Sweet Tunes: 'Western Stars' by Bruce Springsteen

Looking for something new, yet nostalgic, to listen to on one of those devices? Bruce Springsteen is back with his 19th studio album set for release on June 14 -- two days before Father's Day. You can expect it to be nostalgia-filled, as Springsteen was inspired by Southern California pop records from the '60s and '70s. In total it features 13 new tracks and Springsteen described it as "a jewel box of a record" -- a perfect gift for any fan of The Boss. Of course, it will be available streaming, in MP3 and CD form, or on vinyl in a few custom color waves. So yes, it might just be a perfect pairing with that new record player.

Bruce Springsteen 'Western Stars' MP3 ($11.99; amazon.com)

Bruce Springsteen 'Western Stars' CD ($12.31; amazon.com)

Bruce Springsteen 'Western Stars' Vinyl ($26.37; amazon.com)

Bruce Springsteen 'Western Stars' Clear with Blue Smoke-Colored Vinyl ($35.99; barnesandnoble.com)

For the world traveler: Laser-Engraved Passport Cover ($18.99; amazon.com)

For the avid traveler, a passport cover or holder can help keep the physical book in good shape, no matter how many stamps are found inside. This cover is made out of high-quality faux leather and features a laser-engraved "Adventure Awaits" scrolled on the front. You can store three credit cards or IDs in a pocket on the left side.

An old-school dopp kit: Personalized Men's Toiletry Bag ($49.99 plus shipping and a $5 personalization fee; amazon.com)

Rather than tossing deodorant, a toothbrush and maybe cologne into a plastic bag, Dad can tuck them into this elegant dopp kit. This old-school toiletry bag from Tags & Straps pairs genuine leather on the outside with a waterproof nylon lining on the inside. You can choose from Sahara, dark brown, black, light brown or brandy for colors. For $5 more, you can personalize with a monogram.

A tool for every job: Victorinox Swiss Army Multitool with Personalization ($56.95; amazon.com)

A Swiss army knife can also make a great gift, and what better brand than Victorinox. These multitools are still made in Switzerland and can be personalized with a laser engraving in the United States. This multitool features 12 tools: a key ring, blade, nail file, nail cleaner, corkscrew, bottle opener, wire stripper, two screwdrivers (3mm & 5mm), can opener, reamer/punch/sewing awl, and scissors. The handle is crafted of walnut wood for an authentic feel.

Name a better way to relax: Montlake Brazilian Hammock with Steel Stand ($143.39; amazon.com)

If there's enough space in a yard, a hammock is a perfect way to relax and is a timeless gift. This Montlake Brazilian Hammock includes a steel stand out of the box, and the hammock itself is FadeSafe, meaning that the color should stay vibrant for years. From personal experience, I can tell you the steel stands aren't that difficult to set up.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.