The new Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 hear your voice and block out the environment better

Bose is doing a bit of rethinking and rebranding in 2019.

The audio giant is saying goodbye to its incredibly popular and industry-leading QuietComfort line of noise-canceling headphones (most recently the $349.95 QuietComfort 35 IIs) and saying hello to the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. These $399.95 over-ear noise-canceling headphones are available for preorder now and will officially land on June 30.

The most significant difference is that while the QuietComfort 35 IIs were designed to give you peace while zeroing out the noise around you, the Noise Canceling Headphones 700 aim to do that and also let your devices hear you better. Siri can be connected through an iOS or macOS device, and you can have your choice of Amazon Alexa or the Googe Assistant built in.

The core technology will work to block out the noise around you and to pick up only your voice. That way, when you're on the phone with a friend or on a business call, the person on the other end won't hear endless typing or that taxi driver yelling, but instead just your voice. It's pretty remarkable.

To be more specific on the technology: It's a unit of eight microphones, six of which are trained to cancel noise, while the other two are there to pick up your voice. The eight microphones, working together, can dramatically improve the pickup on your voice (and your voice only) while blocking out ambient noise and other people.

Those eight microphones can also drop noise cancellation to zero in Conversation Mode, which essentially lets all external noise in so you can have a conversation in the office or at a coffee shop without taking off the headphones. It's kind of reverse noise cancellation, and Bose has become expert at it. The Noise Canceling Headphones 700 bring improved sound quality as well: Bose says the typical white noise hiss is dramatically reduced on these.

Looking for more good news? Well, Bose is promising up to 20 hours of battery life for all-day use. And the design of the 700s looks nothing like the QuietComforts. These are more modern and have a stainless steel build with fewer seams between sections and less-visible screws. You can get the Noise Canceling Headphones 700 in either black or silver. In the box, you'll also get a carrying case, which can easily fit the headphones when they're folded flat.

All in all, the next generation of noise-canceling headphones from Bose delivers improvements on the core experience. Ultimately, with any headphones, you want sound, and with noise-canceling ones especially, you want to get in the zone. For $399.95, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700s will likely get the job done.

