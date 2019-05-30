(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump responded with fury to Robert Mueller a day after the special counsel's public statement on the Russia investigation. Here's a fact-check of Trump's flurry of lies.
-- In the latest escalation of trade tensions between the two superpowers, China accused the US of committing "economic terrorism."
-- Wednesday marked the 14th consecutive day of tornadoes in the US. There are no watches out at the moment. Here's why this has been happening.
-- Disney and Netflix, two of the world's biggest entertainment companies, may leave Georgia in the wake of the state's new abortion law.
-- A black couple was looking for a spot to picnic when a white campground employee pulled out her gun. Then she was fired.
-- This Jonas Brother said DJ/producer Diplo "ruined" his wedding.
-- A K-pop star was found unconscious after posting "Goodbye" on Instagram. The incident has sparked a debate on the pressures of fame within the industry.
-- Great news for Potterheads: Four new additions to "Harry Potter" have been announced.