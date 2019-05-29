A janitor becomes a millionaire with a lottery win. But he says he won't quit his job

(CNN) A Canadian man became $5 million ($7 million CAD) richer after winning the British Columbia Lottery, but he has no plans to leave his job as a janitor.

Just a few days after celebrating his 58th birthday, Vito Halasan matched all six numbers to win the jackpot from the April 27 draw.

"I have really blurry vision, so I had to hold the ticket right up to my face," Halasan said in a release . "I couldn't believe it."

He called his daughter in a panic after realizing what had happened.

"He sat me down at the table," his daughter said. "And then he whispered really quietly to me that he won $7 million [in Canadian dollars]."

