Flooding can increase run-ins with snakes, rats and other critters. Here's what to do if you encounter them

(CNN) Oklahoma residents are still recovering from the heavy floods that drowned the region but officials are now warning of yet another threat.

"We were just informed that Water Moccasins have been found in flood waters, please take extra precautions," the Tulsa Police Department said.

Water moccasins, otherwise known as cottonmouths, are venomous semi-aquatic snakes, according to Kimberly Andrews, an assistant research scientist with the University of Georgia's Savannah River Ecology Laboratory . They are typically between 24 to 48 inches.

Running into snakes, rats and other creatures when water rises is not uncommon, according to the University of Wisconsin.

"Following floods, rats and other rodents may move into buildings to escape floodwaters. Snakes are often forced into places where they are not usually found. Upon re-entering flooded homes or buildings, you will need to be wary of these possibilities," the university said.

