During late night storms, phone alerts are saving lives in ways TV and radio warnings can't

(CNN) Trucker David Bell was hauling nearly 45,000 pounds of soda in his tractor-trailer through Jefferson City, Missouri, when his smart phone sprang to life with a severe weather alert.

He pulled over to the side of the road, as a tornado spread mass chaos outside. The windscreen of the truck's cab shattered. The howling winds blew part of a house underneath his trailer and trees snapped as lightning flashed around him.

Agape at nature's fury around him, he wondered that Thursday night whether he'd see his family again.

"It definitely gave me a new outlook on life," he told CNN . "Very grateful that I'm alive. I should have been smarter and heeded the warnings. I'm just glad God was with me tonight."

It could have been God. Or it could have been paying attention to that smart phone alert at the last minute.

