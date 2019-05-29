Drones are hurting rescue efforts in Tulsa as dangerous flooding continues

(CNN) Emergency helicopters have been hard at work searching for victims, dropping supplies and monitoring dams that threaten to overflow as flooding ravages Tulsa, Oklahoma.

But hobbyists trying to capture pictures with their drones are standing in their way, authorities said.

The Tulsa Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page calling on drone operators to follow Federal Aviation Administration regulations and keep the unmanned aircrafts out of the way of emergency helicopters so as not to impede rescue efforts.

If you can't see your aircraft, Sgt. Richard Meulenberg said in the video, it is too high.

About 30 drones were flying illegally on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Fire spokesman Andrew Little. The helicopters cannot work in areas where a drone is spotted because of the potential for a crash, he said.

