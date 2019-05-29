'Somebody was watching over us,' says Kansas woman who survived tornado

(CNN) Fran Jones and her husband rushed down the stairs to the laundry room when they heard a warning on television to take cover from a tornado.

"Come on, Ron," the 74-year-old recalled saying to her 78-year-old husband. They huddled under the basement stairs as a large rain-wrapped tornado hammered Linwood, west of Kansas City, for nearly an hour on Tuesday.

"My husband looked up and he said, 'well, we don't have a roof anymore.' It just took about 30 seconds," Jones told CNN Wednesday, recalling the storm.

The couple managed to make it out of their home uninjured about three or four minutes after the storm passed.

Their quick thinking may have saved their lives. The floor above them was reduced to rubble. If they had waited any longer, they would have "probably been up there, maybe," Jones said, pointing to the sky. Pointing to the ground, she said, "or maybe down there, I don't know."

