What you should know about this year's National Spelling Bee

(CNN) The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee is taking place this week in Washington, DC.

Each year, more than 11 million students start their journey to the national stage in classrooms across the US. This year, there are 562 spellers who made it to the national stage.

Here's what you need to know about this year's competition:

Who are the spellers?

The contestants are all 15 or younger and have not passed beyond the eighth grade. There are contestants from all 50 states, several territories and other countries including the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan and South Korea. A majority of the spellers attend public schools. There are nine sets of siblings competing together, two of which are sets of twins.

Read More