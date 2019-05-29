Former Ohio State students sue university over late doctor they allege was a sexual predator

(CNN) A total of 37 former Ohio State students filed a lawsuit against the school Wednesday alleging the university "actively concealed" its knowledge of actions by a doctor who they say was a sexual predator.

Sexual abuse allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss -- who died by suicide in 2005 -- emerged last year after former Ohio State athletes came forward to claim the doctor had sexually abused them under the guise of a medical examination.

The lawsuit says Strauss sexually assaulted and abused hundreds of male students and that "OSU officials aided, abetted, and actively concealed Strauss' sexual predation" on students.

"We agree with OSU president (Michael) Drake that there was an 'institutional failure' on the part of Ohio State to protect these athletes," attorney Michael Wright said. "It is our hope that OSU takes full responsibility for that failure."

An Ohio State University spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.

