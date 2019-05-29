Large areas of the central US are under water -- and the threat isn't going away

(CNN) How bad is the flooding across the central United States? A total of 70 river gauges along the Mississippi River and its tributaries are experiencing major flooding, and another 104 are seeing moderate flooding, as of Wednesday's latest data.

In all, cities across the region, from Minneapolis down to New Orleans, have been slammed by heavy rain and flooding.

And it's not over yet. More heavy rain is in the forecast for today, and over 10 million remain under flood warnings from Oklahoma into Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. The greatest flash flood potential will be from Texas into Arkansas, where 2-4 inches of rainfall will be common.

Here's a look at the extent of this flooding across the region.

Oklahoma

