Hiding under a mattress with his family, he watched his home 'just leave' as a tornado churned through

(CNN) Brian Hahn said he knew the tornado was coming as he listened from the basement.

"You know the sounds," he said. "It's a rumble."

And then the air pressure changed.

He huddled up under a mattress with his teenage daughter, wife and dog in the lower level of his home and looked up to see everything fly away.

"I could hear it was over us and I saw my bedroom just leave," he told CNN affiliate KMBC . "It was gone."

